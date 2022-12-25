cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,712.34 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,712.34 or 0.33937983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $57.12 million and $17,846.85 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

