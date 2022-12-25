Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 84.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $259.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

