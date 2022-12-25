David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

