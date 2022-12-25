David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

