DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.69 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and $4,506.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00400033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00017963 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

