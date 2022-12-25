dForce USD Hits One Day Volume of $1,334.43 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. dForce USD has a market cap of $204.89 million and approximately $1,334.43 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005873 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00392355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000346 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99587284 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,701.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.