DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Buys £38,480 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) insider Steve Johnson acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £38,480 ($46,744.41).

DFS opened at GBX 150 ($1.82) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £356.81 million and a P/E ratio of 882.35. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 268 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.22.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, November 4th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

