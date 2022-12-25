DigiByte Trading 5% Lower This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $124.74 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00390916 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021678 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00851427 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097380 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00604312 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00262546 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,895,771,360 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
