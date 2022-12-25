Dignity Gold Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and $12.57 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00012579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $864.48 or 0.05150230 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00495769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.60 or 0.29374556 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.29293825 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $288.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

