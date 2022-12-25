Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Increased by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.
