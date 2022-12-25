Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,562 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAU opened at $27.04 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.