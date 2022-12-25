Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.14 billion-$28.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 245.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

