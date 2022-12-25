Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.