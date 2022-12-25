Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.24. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 97,202 shares trading hands.

Dyadic International Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.