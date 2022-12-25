eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $462.79 million and $2.64 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,830.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00603864 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00261744 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038293 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,260,985,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,261,048,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
