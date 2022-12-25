Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

