Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,495 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.41 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

