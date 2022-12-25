Efinity Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $503,184.22 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $41.79 million and approximately $503,184.22 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,489,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

