Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,809 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $89.70.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.