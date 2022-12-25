Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 4.2% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,933,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 244,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.22. 1,224,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

