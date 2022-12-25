Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.94. 740,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $342.43. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $481.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

