Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGHG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 395,951 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

