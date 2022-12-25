Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $850,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Biogen comprises 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 19.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.16. 624,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.85. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

