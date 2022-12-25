Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $280.85. 243,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $419.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

