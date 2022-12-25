Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,258 Shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.