Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

