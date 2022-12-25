Empirical Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $88.79. 8,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

