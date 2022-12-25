Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

