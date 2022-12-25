Energy Web Token One Day Volume Tops $728,946.12 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00018525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $102.78 million and approximately $728,946.12 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

