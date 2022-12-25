Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 218,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

