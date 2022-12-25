Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $64,560.16 and approximately $93,928.12 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

