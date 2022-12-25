Enzyme (MLN) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $19.36 or 0.00115122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $39.47 million and approximately $608,444.63 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

