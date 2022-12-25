ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $8.87 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $30.52 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227795 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00795648 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

