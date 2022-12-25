ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.83 million and $49.33 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040861 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00227472 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00795648 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

