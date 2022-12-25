Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOFGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EBKOF stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

