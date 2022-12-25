Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $16.18 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $64.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $16.18 or 0.00096205 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,817.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000454 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00391701 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021788 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00857394 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00598824 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00260173 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00236093 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,618,991 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
