Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $64.85.

