Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,385 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

