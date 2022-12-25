Evensky & Katz LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

