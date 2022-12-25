Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,620 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 6.77% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 406,774 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 808.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JHMD opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.