Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

