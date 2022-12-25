FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $477.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $493.00 to $477.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $398.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.40 and a 200 day moving average of $418.58. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

