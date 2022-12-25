FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.