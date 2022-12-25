FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PANW traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.27. 2,966,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

