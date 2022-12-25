FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $495,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.93. 735,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

