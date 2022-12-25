FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $147.02. 1,671,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,320. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

