FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. 3,983,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,581. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

