FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 215 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.63. 230,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.12 and its 200-day moving average is $238.36.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

