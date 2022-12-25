FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $211.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDX. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.04. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

