Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Hits $13.65 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $75.77 million and $13.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

